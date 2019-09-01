Home

Catherine Elizabeth Johnson Armstrong

Cathy, cherished mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend extraordinaire, passed away peacefully after an eleven-month battle with triple negative breast cancer and joins her brothers Ted and Michael in heaven. She leaves behind her 11-year-old son Cormac who was her everything, her husband Kurt, her mom Cat, her sister Rebecca and brother-in-law Kyle, and her nieces Aspen, Dakota, and Killian, and nephew Gage. She was an amazing warrior woman who fought so hard every day to spend more time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her, and her vibrant light will continue to shine brightly on us all. We will have a Celebration of Life for Cathy later this fall in both of her hometowns- Portland and Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LLS http://bit.ly/RememberingCath or sent to the Chapter Office, please include Cathy's name in the memo: (LLS), 6915 SW Macadam Avenue Suite 100, Portland, OR 97222.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
