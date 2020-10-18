1/
Catherine F. Corcoran
Catherine F. Corcoran, nee McNicholas, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Thomas "Turk." Devoted mother to Tom (Chris) Corcoran, Kathy (Bob) Keelan, and Mary Pat (Ken) Podlasek. Loving grandmother of Matt (Cathy), Jenny, Annie (Joe), Michael (Karen), Patrick (Heather), Brian (Jen), and Lizzy. Fond great-grandmother of Isabelle, Glen, Jacob, Jack, Raymond, and Lorelei. Cherished sister of Jim (Joann) McNicholas, the late Anna (Pat Smith) and the late Mary McNicholas. Dear aunt and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 10:30 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11 A.M. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity would be appreciated. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral
10:30 AM
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Incarnation Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Becvar & Son Funeral Home
5539 West 127th Street
Crestwood, IL 60418
(708) 824-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
October 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Becvar Family
