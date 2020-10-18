Catherine F. Corcoran, nee McNicholas, age 96. Beloved wife of the late Thomas "Turk." Devoted mother to Tom (Chris) Corcoran, Kathy (Bob) Keelan, and Mary Pat (Ken) Podlasek. Loving grandmother of Matt (Cathy), Jenny, Annie (Joe), Michael (Karen), Patrick (Heather), Brian (Jen), and Lizzy. Fond great-grandmother of Isabelle, Glen, Jacob, Jack, Raymond, and Lorelei. Cherished sister of Jim (Joann) McNicholas, the late Anna (Pat Smith) and the late Mary McNicholas. Dear aunt and friend of many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 10:30 A.M. from the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, 5539 W. 127th Street, Crestwood, to Incarnation Church for an 11 A.M. Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity
