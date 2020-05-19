Catherine Gallagher
Catherine Gallagher, nee Dunne, 88. Devoted daughter of the late William Dunne and Bridget Dunne nee McGowan. Catherine was born Swinford, County Mayo, Ireland and immigrated to the US in the 1960's. Beloved sister of Mary (the late John) Nix, the late Martin (Sheila) Dunne, Nell (the late William) Fleming, Bridget Dunne and William Dunne. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Catherine proudly worked as a Registered Nurse for over 40 years. Due to current public heath concerns, both the Funeral Mass and the interment at St Mary Parish Cemetery, in Buffalo Grove, will be private. Memorial contributions to your charity of choice would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 19, 2020.
