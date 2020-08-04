Catherine Hartmann of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on August 2, 2020 at the age of 64. She spent her final days surrounded by her loving family and friends. As the Director of the Villa D' Citta Bed & Breakfast, Cathy shared her love of all things Chicago, charming guests with her warmth, positivity and spot-on restaurant recommendations. She was also President of the Chicago Bed & Breakfast Association. A diehard Stanford Cardinal, Cathy served as president of the Chicago Stanford Alumni Association from 2005-2014. She is survived by her sisters Debra (Bill Squadron) Lagapa and Felicia (Dave) Morgan. She is the beloved "Auntie Cathy" to Vanessa, Tiffany, Mikey, Nico, Angelique, Makenzie, Jake, Alex and Sam. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Cathy's deep appreciation of the wonderful nurses who cared for her with contributions to the Illinois Nurses Foundation, https://www.illinoisnurses.foundation/donations
. A memorial service will be planned when public health concerns permit.