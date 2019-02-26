Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Catherine "Cathy" Janik

Catherine "Cathy" Janik Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Janik; beloved wife of the late Frank J. for 54 years; loving Mom of Bill, Julie (Jimmy) Burns, and Carl (Karen); dear Gram of Nicholas (Patti), Katie (Dino) Kazas, Madie, and Olivia; fond Gigi of Eli, Sammy, and Evan; loving sister of the late Tony, late Fran, Mary, Elsie, and Theresa; Aunt of many. Visitation 3 to 9pm Wednesday, Feb. 27 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Will lie-in-state Thursday, Feb. 28 from 9am until time of service, 10am at Grace Lutheran Church, 200 N. Catherine Ave., LaGrange. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Rush Memory and Aging Project are appreciated. Funeral info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2019
