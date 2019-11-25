|
|
Catherine M. Kent, nee Drury, age 83, of Oak Brook, formerly of Westchester, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Kent, loving mother of Michael F. (Cindy) and Kevin J. (Mary) Kent; dearest grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of four; fond sister of Paul, John, Joseph and the late William Drury; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 West Cermak Rd. (two blocks west of Mannheim), on Tuesday, November 26, from 3 – 9 pm. Funeral Wednesday, 10:30 am from the funeral home to Visitation Church, Elmhurst; for a Mass at 11:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements by Donald R. Smith, Funeral Director, 708-772-0258 or 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019