Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation Church
Elmhurst, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Kent
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Kent

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Kent Obituary
Catherine M. Kent, nee Drury, age 83, of Oak Brook, formerly of Westchester, beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Kent, loving mother of Michael F. (Cindy) and Kevin J. (Mary) Kent; dearest grandmother of eleven and great grandmother of four; fond sister of Paul, John, Joseph and the late William Drury; fond aunt of many. Family and friends will be received at Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 West Cermak Rd. (two blocks west of Mannheim), on Tuesday, November 26, from 3 – 9 pm. Funeral Wednesday, 10:30 am from the funeral home to Visitation Church, Elmhurst; for a Mass at 11:00 am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements by Donald R. Smith, Funeral Director, 708-772-0258 or 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -