|
|
Catherine Koules, age 97, born March 30, 1922 in Chicago, IL was a retired paralegal at Schiff Hardin in Chicago. Kay was a world traveler, strong in her Greek Orthodox faith. Cherished daughter of the late Sophia (nee Loutos) and Andrew Koules; dear sister of Christ (the late Hazel), and the late Charlie (Denise) Koules and the late Sam (Evelyn) Koules; adored aunt of Sandra (Richard) Adrian, Debra (Michael) Sears, Andrea Koules, Paula (Paul) Berg, Gregory Koules, Steven Koules, Andrew Koules, Edward Koules and Oren (Shereen) Koules. She will be missed dearly. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019, 9:30 am until time of service 11 am at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave. (Route 53), Lisle, IL. Interment Lisle Cemetery. For information 630-964-9392.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019