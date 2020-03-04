|
|
Catherine Lorraine Braithwaite, 72, passed away in her home on Thursday, February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 40 years to Kenneth Braithwaite. Loving mother of Katie and Jeremy. Cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert, and sister Jacqueline.
Catherine was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on November 15, 1947. She attended Harbor High School and graduated in 1966. Soon after, she attended airline school to pursue her dream of seeing the world. She worked for TWA and later the Tuberty Travel Agency and enjoyed numerous transcontinental adventures. France, Austria, and Singapore were among her favorite places. It was in this work that she met her husband Kenneth, whom she married in 1980. From there, she transitioned into her most cherished role as a wife and mother. She later worked part-time at Jewel-Osco and was known as one of the friendliest cashiers in the store. In her "down time," she also became a savvy businesswoman specializing in resale of antiques and collectibles on eBay. Her family called her the "Mildred Pierce of estate sales." Catherine loved spending time with her family, cooking and baking, working in her garden, drinking champagne, finding "once-in-a-lifetime" bargains at estate sales, and was a devout lover of all animals. In remembrance of Catherine, a memorial visitation will be held at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle, IL 60532 (On Rt. 53, ½ mile south of Ogden Ave./Rt. 34) on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. While flowers are welcome, the family also asks for donations to be made to Thoroughbred Charities of America (www.tca.org). For info. 630-964-9392 or www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020