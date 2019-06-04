Home

Hamsher Lakeside Funerals and Cremations, Inc.
12 North Pistakee Lake Road
Fox Lake, IL 60020
(847) 587-2100
Catherine M. Boehmer

Catherine M. Boehmer Obituary
Catherine M. Boehmer (nee Wilson), 94, of Fox Lake, at rest May 31, 2019. Wife of the late Frederick; mother of Rodney (Carol) and James Boehmer, and the late Kathryn (John) Bergman; grandmother of Keith (Lorrie), Will (Kristi), Katherine, and Rebecca Boehmer, Alesha (Fidel) Villar, Kristin (Cory)Middleton, and Marisa, Johnny, and Ben Bergman; great-grandmother of eleven; daughter of the late Francis J. and Marguerite (nee Martinelli); sister of Charles Wilson; aunt of Rick (Yvette) Wilson and the late Vicki (Fred) Fisher. Visitation Saturday, June 8, from 1 p.m. until funeral service at 3 p.m., Hamsher Lakeside Funerals & Cremations, 12 N. Pistakee Lake Rd., Fox Lake. Private inurnment, Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Online condolences, www.HamsherLakeside.com, for info, 847-587-2100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019
