|
|
(nee Martin). Age 98. Beloved wife of the late John "Ken" Denlinger. Devoted mother of Carol (John) Foley, and John (Laura) Denlinger. Proud grandmother of Timothy Foley and Catherine Foley. Loving sister of the late Margaret, Peter, Herbert, Evelyn, Jackie, and Frank. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 9:00 a.m. until time of Service 11:00 a.m. at the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020