Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oehler Funeral Home
Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine M. Duffy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine M. Duffy Obituary
Catherine M. Duffy, 80, of Des Plaines, passed away August 16, 2019. Catherine was the beloved wife of the late Arthur J. Duffy; Loving mother of Arthur Duffy, Timothy (Carol) Duffy, Eileen (John Broderick) Duffy, and Kevin (Kathy) Duffy; Cherished Grandma of Sean (Katie), Samantha, Joseph, John, Mark, Ryan, and the late Brendan; Dear sister of Peter (Mary Kay) Wuertz; Aunt to many nieces and nephews; Good friend, neighbor and volunteer to all. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20 from 3-8pm at Oehler Funeral Home in Des Plaines (Corner of NW Hwy and Rand Rd.). Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, August 21 at 11am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Chicago. Interment to follow at All Saints Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Juvenile Diabetes at www.jdrf.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.