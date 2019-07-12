|
Catherine M. Henry (nee Nolan) native County Mayo, Ireland, age 93; beloved wife of the late Patrick J.; loving mother of Phelim (Marifran), James (Mary Jo), Brendan (Melissa), Catherine and the late Rev. Patrick, John and Gerard Henry; devoted grandmother of James, Laura, Erin, Crista (Robert) Whooley, Megan (Austin) Harrison, Olivia, Aidan, Colleen Clouse and Amanda (Judah) Tice; dear great grandmother of Patrick, Hazel, Connor, Takoda and Tallulah. Visitation Sunday 2-8 P.M. Funeral Monday 10:45 A.M. From Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park, IL 60462 to St. Julie Billiart Church Mass 11:15 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-429-3200
