Catherine M. McDonnell (nee Rohe), 79. Beloved wife of the late James A. McDonnell (Ret. LT. CFD). Loving mother of Kathleen (Ronald) Welin, Michael and the late James and Joseph McDonnell. Dear grandmother of Daniel (Tracy), Ellen and Michael Welin, Morgan and Matthew McDonnell. Great-grandmother of Nora Danielle. Sister of Donald (Kathleen) Rohe, Mary (John) Graham, Claire, Patricia, Robert (Angela) Rohe, Rosemary (Thomas) Killoran, Margaret (Mark) Clutter and the late Rita (John) Durkin, Joseph (the late Sherry) Rohe and Joanne Radostits. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday 8:30 am to 9:45 am at Donnellan Funeral Home 10525 S. Western Ave, Chicago (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED, ATTENDANCE LIMITED TO 50 AT A TIME) followed by a Private Mass at St. John Fisher Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Manor Foundation P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954 or Parents and Friends of Ludeman Center P.O. Box 754, Park Forest, IL 60466. For info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com