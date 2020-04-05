|
Catherine M. Williamson nee Moran, beloved wife of the late Thomas Williamson. Loving and devoted mother of Donna Williamson (Mark Donovan) and Dennis (Kathy) Williamson. Cherished grandmother of Kelly, Thomas, and Kristin Williamson. Loved daughter of the late John and the late Mary (nee Leahy) Moran. Dear sister of the late Margaret Moran, the late John Moran, the late James (late Sue) Moran, Mary (Kevin) Caufield, the late Patrick (Nancy) Moran, Michael (Eileen) Moran, and Thomas (Marguerite) Moran. Fond sister-in-law of the late James (late Margaret) Williamson, the late William (late Lillian) Williamson, and Mary Ann (Richard) Falcone. Adored aunt of many caring nieces and nephews. Charming friend to her dedicated caregivers Maria, Maxine, Julie, Diane, and Joe. Long-time CPS employee at Eli Whitney School. Graduate of St. Justin Martyr Grammar School and Mercy High School. Parishioner of St. Bede's Catholic Church. In consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the Covid-19 virus, funeral services were private. A Celebration of Catherine's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to the at would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020