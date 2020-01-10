|
Catherine "Cathy" Madison nee Gillen; Beloved wife of Mark; Cherished sister of Ann Marie Harkins (Drew Puppel), Peggy and the late Patrick Gillen; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; Devoted daughter of the late John and Catherine nee Duffy. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Monday at St. Joseph Church, 330 E Fullerton Ave, Addison. Mass 10:00 am. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020