Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
330 E Fullerton Ave
Addison, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Madison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine Madison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine Madison Obituary
Catherine "Cathy" Madison nee Gillen; Beloved wife of Mark; Cherished sister of Ann Marie Harkins (Drew Puppel), Peggy and the late Patrick Gillen; Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews; Devoted daughter of the late John and Catherine nee Duffy. Visitation Sunday 3:00-8:00 pm at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet Monday at St. Joseph Church, 330 E Fullerton Ave, Addison. Mass 10:00 am. Interment private. For funeral info: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -