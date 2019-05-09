|
|
Catherine Marie Ilagan nee Van Fossan. Beloved wife of Felix A. "Tony" Ilagan. Cherished sister of Rita (the late Howard) Richner & the late William Van Fossan. Dearest godmother of Marjorie Feria & Ariel Ilagan. Proud aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Our Lady of Loretto Church, Hometown, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Friday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Catherine was a Registered Nurse in the Chicago area for years. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 9, 2019