Catherine Mary Nieds
1924 - 2020
Catherine Mary Nieds, formerly of Lake Zurich, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 28, 2020 at the age of 95. Catherine was born on Dec. 8, 1924 in Chicago, IL. She married the late Dr. Walter G. Nieds on Jan. 21,1945 and shared 59 years together. She is survived by her 8 children: Cynthia (Jeff) Birkmeier, Carin (Jim) Jelinek, Catherine (Larry) Olbrantz, Walter (Peggy) Nieds, Cheryl (Patrick) Flynn, Warren (Joan) Nieds, Christine (Ken) Grooms, Ward (Lynn) Nieds. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. This kind, patient, loving woman will remain in the hearts of her entire family and everyone who knew her. A private family service will be held at a later date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
