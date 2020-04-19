|
Catherine Mary O'Shea AKA Sister Mary Philip, ASCJ-1951-68. Born in Brooklyn, NY on Mar. 21, 1933, preceded in death by her parents Michael and Viola (nee Cartin) O'Shea, and foster-parents Margaret Hay, Minnie Suess, and Gene and Betty (nee Conte) DePhilips; her brother: Michael (Phyllis) O'Shea; sisters: Grace (Edward) Caufield and Margaret (John) Braithwaite. Catherine was guided in life by loving foster-cousins: Katherine (nee Conte) Turcio, Mary Elizabeth (nee Harris) Rice, Judy (nee Harris) Edsall, Margot Ann Conte, and the late Msgr John Conte; the adopted family of Joan L. Krebs, a host of loyal friends like Marjorie Armenio, Kathryn Parrish and loving neighbors Jerry and Marilyn Epstein, and Frank Sclavenitis. Educator for 47 years at St. Frances Cabrini School and Hugh Manley H.S. Chicago, IL. Real Estate Broker and Tax Practitioner for wonderful clients for 40+ years. Catherine enjoyed the beautiful flowers you gave her in life and requests in lieu of flowers donations to Sisters of St Joseph 1515 Ogden Av, LaGrange Park, IL 60526 or Sisters of St Dominic 555 Albany Av Amityville, NY 11701. Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Funeral Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020