Catherine ("Kate") Mayhan (nee Joyce), age 68, left this world on April 11, 2020. What would Kate want you to know about her? That she was a natural-born blonde. That she was born to the two best people to ever walk the earth – the late Daniel and Elizabeth Joyce, whose greatness was rivaled only by her many loving late aunts and uncles, by birth and marriage, including a priest, a nun, a teacher, and a suspected but yet to be confirmed CIA operative, who (except for the priest and nun, of course) provided her with an infinite number of first cousins, whom she could name, in order, despite having names like Dinky and Noonie; That she grew up on the South Side where Chicago ends, the best neighborhood in the world, with her (much) older brother Dan, noted inventor of dipping your french fries in your chocolate milkshake, her baby sister and best friend Mary Beth, and her lifelong friends, Patty, Kathy and Susie (x2); That she loved her husband, Tom Mayhan (aka "Doc"; aka "The Donald") and every minute they shared together, despite the fact that he swears like Darron McGavin in A Christmas Story whenever conducting home repairs; That she adored her children – Mary, Tommy ("Digger") and Annie, and every second of the joy and madness that filled their home; That she was equally adoring of her sisters-in-law Pat and Donna, her nieces, nephews, her son-in-law Bill and daughter-in-law Barbie; And that all of that aforementioned love and adoration is dwarfed in comparison to the love she ("Nana") has for her grandchildren, Katie, Billy, Patrick and Rosie, which is somehow more infinite than her list of first cousins; But if you can only remember one of those things, it would be that she was a natural-born blonde. What would we want you to know about Kate? that she was the most loving and generous daughter, sister, wife, mother, aunt, Nana, friend and neighbor you could ever hope for, and she will live on in the hearts of all that she has touched. Due to current restrictions on large gatherings, a wickedly joyous celebration of Kate's life will be scheduled at a later date. To honor Kate now, please perform an anonymous and unexpected act of kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to your local food bank would also be appreciated. Arrangements by Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451, 815-485-3700 or
