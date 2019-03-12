Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Catherine "Kitty" McCartin

Catherine "Kitty" McCartin Obituary
Catherine "Kitty'" McCartin (Nee Roche), native of Athea, County Limerick, Ireland. Beloved wife of the late Patrick S. McCartin; loving mother of Teresa, Patrick (Ann), the late Mary Ann, Bernadette and Gerard McCartin; cherished Nana of Maeve and Patrick McCartin; dearest sister of Noel Roche, Christopher (Ellen) Roche, Michael (Catherine) Roche, Mary Ann (Bill) Shanahan, Eileen (the late Gerry) Naughton, Nora (Timmy) Cunningham, Hannah (the late Kieran) Sheehy, Margaret Roche, the late Patrick (Josie) Roche and Rev. Jerry Roche S.P.S.; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:15 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to Our Lady of the Woods Church Mass 10:00 A.M. Interment Private. In Lieu of Flowers Memorials to Canopy Adult Autism Services, 2500 Cabot Dr. Lisle, IL 60532 would be appreciated. Funeral Info: 708 429-3200
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2019
