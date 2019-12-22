|
Catherine "Katie" Hoff, age 87, beloved wife of 57 years to the late William Bruce Hoff, Jr.; mother to William (Sally), David (Nan) and Jenny; grandmother to Will (Britt), Susan, Maggie (Adam), Dale, Kevin, Caroline (James), Elizabeth, Ben and Andy; great-grandmother to Billy, P.J. and Anne; and owner of her faithful dog, Angus. Katie will be remembered for being energetic, adventurous, hard-working and an expert gardener. Throughout her lifetime, she was involved in many civic and charitable organizations and was an informed participant in American democracy. Katie loved exposing all to marvels of the natural world, and her special way of looking at and reveling in the magic of many phenomena of the plants and animals around her will be forever remembered. A memorial gathering was held.
