Catherine McDermott nee Brennan, 102, native of Co. Mayo, Ireland; beloved wife of the late John Joseph; loving mother of Michael, Frank (Karen) and Bill (Diane); cherished grandma of Brian, Daniel, Joseph (Meghan), Kathleen, Lauren and Colleen; fond sister of the late Mary (the late Bill) Dunne; dear aunt and friend of many; Lifetime member of the Irish American Heritage Center and St. Priscilla Church. Friends and Family will meet Monday at St. Priscilla Church for Mass at 11 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Irish American Heritage Center. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.