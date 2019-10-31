Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 425-4500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Kenny Brothers Funeral Directors
3600 West 95th Street
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Church
Catherine McElligott Obituary
Catherine Mary McElligott, nee Fenlon, 71, beloved wife of Michael McElligott; devoted mother of Annie McElligott, Michael, Nora (Christopher) Barcelona, Brendan (Jennifer) and the late Michelle McElligott; proud grandmother of Michelle, Austin, Aidan and Noah; loving sister of Joan (the late Jack) Barrett, Noreen (the late John) Orr and the late Peter (Patricia) Fenlon; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral Saturday 9:15 AM from Kenny Brothers, 3600 W. 95th St., Evergreen Park, IL to St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Proud long-time member of the Kerry Association, retired 24 year employee of the Chicago Police Department. Info. 708-425-4500.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019
