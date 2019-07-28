|
Catherine Mitcheff, nee Glisson, age 92, beloved wife for 70 years to the late Rusy E. Mitcheff, Sr. (2015). Loving mother of Rusy Jr. (Karen), Stella (late Doug) Lawrence and the late Rudy Dean. Cherished grandmother of Renee Golminas, Rusy III (Jennifer) and Catherine Lawrence. Dearest great-grandmother of Samantha, Margaret, Rusy IV, Mark and Nicholas. Survived by her sister Fanny Wichkowski and her niece Vivian Janello. Preceded in death by her eight brothers and sisters. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Long-time resident of Orland Park, IL. Retired from Andrew Corp. with over 20 years of service. Catherine loved to shop, travel, especially with family and fellow members of the Prairie Schooners Winnebago Club, read cookbooks and work in her garden enjoying the humming birds and many flowers. Visitation Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service Wednesday, July 31, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Interment Orland Memorial Park Cemetery, Orland Park, IL. Memorials to Orland Park Lions Club, P.O. Box 604, Orland Park, IL 60462 preferred. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019