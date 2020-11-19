1/
Catherine N. Kaberna
Catherine N. Kaberna (nee Doody) 93. Beloved wife of the late John J. Kaberna. Loving mother of Janet Kaberna, Mary (the late James) Quinn, John Jr. (the late Vivianne), Cheryl, Kimberly and Jim (Francine) Kaberna. Cherished grandmother of Carly and Bradley (Loren) Thompson, Christopher Quinn, Courtney (Luke) Beemsterboer, and Ashley Quinn, John, Sandy, Thomas Kaberna and Christine (Jonathan) Gray. Great-grandmother of 6. Survived by 2 sisters and predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Retired and dedicated Teacher from the Oak Forest School District. Visitation Friday at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago, from 10 a.m. until time of Mass 11:00 a.m. ATTENDEES MUST REGISTER FOR Mass using the link https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0D45A9A728A1F85-catherine. (CAPACITY LIMIT AND FACE MASKS REQUIRED). Private Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 19, 2020.
