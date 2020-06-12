Catherine "Kay" Nilles
Catherine "Kay" Nilles (nee Stevens), beloved wife for 60 years of John "Dan" Nilles; devoted mother of Kathleen (Ian Reid) Nilles, Daniel Nilles, Denise (Brian) Notz and the late Doreen Nilles; loving grandmother of Graham, Kiera and Trea; dear sister of the late Robert (Jan) Stevens and sister-in-law of the late Patricia (Henry) Sitko; dear aunt, great aunt and friend of many. Visitation Sunday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Interment private. During visiting hours, it is still recommended to follow the current State of Illinois Guidelines, and guests should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's research. For more information www.salernofuneralhomes.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
JUN
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
