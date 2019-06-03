Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Catherine P. McNamara, age 62 passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James and the late Mary McNamara; loving sister of Michael (Denise), Daniel, and Susan (Phillip) Szafranski; dear aunt of Danny, Brian (Alexandra), Jimmy (Isabella), Colin, Cody and Alexis; dear great aunt of Madelyn. Catherine's memory will be cherished by many other relatives and friends. Catherine worked as a mammography technologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she had the opportunity to touch many lives both inside and outside her career.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn. Funeral Wednesday, June 5th prayers at 9:15 a.m. from Blake-Lamb Funeral Home to St. Patricia Church 9050 S. 86th Ave Hickory Hills. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. Jude would be appreciated. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019
