Powell Funeral Directors
5706 Foxgate Lane (office location)
Hinsdale, IL 60521
630-703-9131
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
204 S. Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
204 S. Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL
View Map
Catherine R. Riehm of Darien passed away on November 21, 2019, with her family by her side. Beloved wife of Donald W. Riehm. Loving mother of Donald W. (Debbie) Riehm, Jr., Roger (Laurie) Riehm, Deborah (Doug) Domeracki and Lisa Schomer. Dear grandmother of Matthew, Sarah (Gabe Pattison) and Nathan Riehm; Ryan (Amanda) Domeracki and Peter (Ania) Domeracki; Michelle, Megan, Margeaux, and Madalyn Riehm; Jake and Tarah Schomer. Great-grandmother of five. Loving sister of Peter Loutos, William (Joan) Loutos, Patricia Robinson, Angie (Robert) Paladino, Genevieve LaMantia, Helen Jakubosky and Betty (Bud) Skelton. Aunt to many nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 204 S. Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL from 5-8 PM. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10 AM at Zion Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at Zion Cemetery, Oak Brook. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Zion Lutheran Cemetery c/o Zion Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
