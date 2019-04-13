Home

COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
Catherine R. Wilt Obituary
Catherine R. Wilt (nee McAndrews), age 88. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Donna (Estevan) Flores, Susan (Chuck) Cercone, Gregory (Angela) Wilt, Catherine (Jay) Sanders, and Maureen (Jorg) Malitz. Cherished grandmother of 12. Preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. Loving aunt, relative, and friend of many. Visitation Monday, April 15, 2019 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Tuesday, April 16 at 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Isaac Jogues Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
