1/1
Catherine Rose Fahey
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Rose Fahey, age 96, died December 21, 2019 in Winfield, Illinois. She was born on December 2, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa, and she resided in Cedar Rapids with her family before they moved to Illinois in 1929.

Ms. Fahey enjoyed a 34 year career at TIME Magazine in Chicago, Illinois prior to her retirement in 1987. She was an avid genealogist and was co-author of an article published in the New England Historic and Genealogical Register.

Ms. Fahey is predeceased by her mother Laura C. Fahey, nee Lindquist, her late father John William Fahey, her late sisters Miriam A. Rudd, Winifred M. Pelley and her late nieces Cathy J. Miland, Susan A. Buchanan and Laurie C. Cohn. She is survived by her nephew Wayne D. Rudd and nieces Gloria L. (Mark) Kaufman and Terry L. Woods and ten great nephews and nieces.

Private services and burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 10, 2020
I worked with Kay at TIME. My memories are fondly remembered as she always was kind and caring. Kay’s pictures is as pretty as she was in person. Angel Blessings!
Kathy Murphy
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved