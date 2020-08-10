Catherine Rose Fahey, age 96, died December 21, 2019 in Winfield, Illinois. She was born on December 2, 1923 in Des Moines, Iowa, and she resided in Cedar Rapids with her family before they moved to Illinois in 1929.
Ms. Fahey enjoyed a 34 year career at TIME Magazine in Chicago, Illinois prior to her retirement in 1987. She was an avid genealogist and was co-author of an article published in the New England Historic and Genealogical Register.
Ms. Fahey is predeceased by her mother Laura C. Fahey, nee Lindquist, her late father John William Fahey, her late sisters Miriam A. Rudd, Winifred M. Pelley and her late nieces Cathy J. Miland, Susan A. Buchanan and Laurie C. Cohn. She is survived by her nephew Wayne D. Rudd and nieces Gloria L. (Mark) Kaufman and Terry L. Woods and ten great nephews and nieces.
Private services and burial will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.