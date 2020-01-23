|
Catherine Wilson Suthard of Sanibel, Florida formerly of Lake Forest, Illinois, 74, passed away on January 18, 2020. She was born on November 22, 1945 to Thomas Carlile and Nancy Noyes (nee Grover) Wilson in Columbus, Ohio. Cathy was an avid tennis and bridge player, devoted grandmother, mother and wife. Everywhere she went she was making friends. She is survived by her loving children Lindsay (Louis) Nero and Andrew (Jennifer) Suthard; loving grandmother to Emory and Maizy Nero. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Lenzy Suthard. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest, 700 Sheridan Road, Lake Forest, IL 60045. Memorial contributions may be made to Lake Forest Hospital Women's Board, https://www.lfh.org/womens_board in loving memory of Catherine Wilson Suthard. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020