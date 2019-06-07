|
Catherine T. "Cay" Doherty, nee Feinendegen. Age 86 of Park Ridge. Passed away June 6, 2019 after a wonderful life filled with family and friends. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Loving mother and remembered fondly of Ed (Sue), Tom (Peggy), Jim (Christy) and John. Adored grandmother of Katie, Colleen, Nolan and Jill. She was always there for them. Preceded in death by parents, William and Catherine and 1 brother, Bill. Cay was an active member of Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church for over 50 years and a proud member of the St. Patrick's Guild. She enjoyed travel, bridge, and most of all helping others. Visitation Sunday, June 9, 4-8 p.m., at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy. (2 blks. S. of Touhy), Park Ridge. Funeral Monday, 9:15 a.m. prayers from funeral home, to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Carmelite Monastery, 949 River Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60016 are appreciated. Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 7, 2019