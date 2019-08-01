|
|
Catherine T. Kamermayer; beloved wife of the late Wallace J.; devoted mother of Lynn (Bruce) Whitley.
Visitaion Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In Lieu of flowers donations, to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis TN. 38105-9959 appreciated. Info 773-774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019