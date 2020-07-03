1/1
Catherine T. "Kay" Murphy
Catherine T. "Kay" Murphy (nee McKeon), Age 85, Born into Eternal Life on June 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Timothy J. Murphy Jr. Loving mother of Mary Murphy Smith (Charles), Timothy J. III (Beatrice), Kathleen (Brian) Kelly, Robert P., Patrick J. (Janice) Murphy, and Margaret Murphy Regan (Robert). Dear grandma of

Charles Jr. (Meghan), Brian (Mim), Brigid (Tim) Bonen, Katie, Kevin, and Nora Rose Smith; Andrea (Brandon) Curro, Patrick, ENS U.S. Navy (Fiancée Christina), Colleen (Armand) Roelens, Timothy Sean and Connor Murphy; Patrick PFC U.S. Army, Bridget Regan Holloway (Dalton), Francis, Timothy, Robert, and Charles Regan; and great grandmother of Aliana, Braden, and Tristan. Fond sister of the late Mary (Thomas) Clarke, Noreen (Edward) Tunney, the late John (Geraldine Gallagher) McKeon. "Aunt Kay" was dearly loved by many nieces and nephews. Alumna of St. Sabina Grammar School (1950) and Visitation H.S. (1954). Former LCM Hospital employee. Eucharistic Minister and Pastoral Care Associate at St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish. She especially enjoyed gardening and Irish music. Visitation Sunday, July 5th, 2-8pm and Monday, July 6th, 10:00am-11:00am at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, July 6th, 11:30am at St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL 60453. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will begin at 11:30am using the link:

https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/murphy. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Poor Clares Monastery, 12210 S. Will Cook Road, Palos Park, IL 60464 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
JUL
6
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
Funeral services provided by
Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors - Chicago Ridge
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
(708) 636-5500
