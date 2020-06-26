Catherine Trankina

Catherine "Kay" Trankina, nee Doyle, 96, of LaGrange Park. Devoted wife of the late Leonard; beloved mother of Laura Grusecki, Suzanne, Thomas (Loretta), and Catherine Dunaway, Lea (Richard) Krouse, Julie Trankina, Gina Bellucci, John, and Michael Trankina; proud grandmother and great- grandmother of 32; cherished sister of Fran Wittlinger; fond sister-in-law of Carol Doyle; dear aunt of many. Loving sister of the late Lela (George) Cik, Betty (Jim) Dowling, George, and James (Joan) Doyle. Friends will meet Saturday, June 27th at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, IL for a 10:00AM Funeral Mass. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to Society of the Little Flower, 1313 N. Frontage Rd., Darien, IL 60561. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 26, 2020.