Catherine Cacioppo Vella, 91, passed away April 4th, 2020 in Streamwood, Illinois. Catherine was born
December 14, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois to Carlo and Lena (Zinna) Cacioppo. She is survived by her three
children, Virginia (Joseph) Castrogiovanni, Antoinette (Gino) Nannini, and Lorraine (Timothy) Rountree, her
grandchildren, Donna (Dave) Gaylor, Catherine Castrogiovanni, Regina Nannini, Laurie (Ann) Nannini,
Jennifer Nannini, Stephanie Rountree, Margaret Rountree, and Kelly Rountree, her four great-grandchildren,
and many nieces and nephews. Since she was 15 years old, Catherine was a go-getter. She loved to go to
work, her favorite being Colonial Bank. When she wasn't working, Catherine loved spending time with family
and friends, traveled frequently, and enjoyed weekly rituals of Canasta and dancing with her soulmate,
Anthony Vella. She loved teaching her grandchildren how to play cards and doing arts and crafts. When she
wasn't up and about doing housework, you could easily find her on the couch watching her favorite Westerns
or shouting out answers to Wheel of Fortune. She married her sweetheart, Anthony Vella, in 1946. They were
inseparable until his death in 2004. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, parents, four siblings,
sister-in-law, and her beloved grandson Anthony Castrogiovanni. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to
the (https://www.alz.org/).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 13, 2020