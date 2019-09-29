|
Cathryn B. Delaney age 64 of Naperville, IL. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Robert III, Brianna, Caitlyn and the late Michael. Fond sister of the late Patricia (Mike) Mills. Dear sister in law of the late Maureen (Robert) Bolero, Donna (Greg) Zonca and Debra (Daniel) McCarthy. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday 3 PM until time of Funeral Service 7:30 PM at Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 mi. West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.) Bolingbrook. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated. (630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019