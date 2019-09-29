Home

Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
630-759-1212
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Cathryn B. Delaney Obituary
Cathryn B. Delaney age 64 of Naperville, IL. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Robert III, Brianna, Caitlyn and the late Michael. Fond sister of the late Patricia (Mike) Mills. Dear sister in law of the late Maureen (Robert) Bolero, Donna (Greg) Zonca and Debra (Daniel) McCarthy. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday 3 PM until time of Funeral Service 7:30 PM at Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 mi. West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.) Bolingbrook. Cremation Private. In lieu of flowers donations to would be appreciated. (630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 29, 2019
