Cathy D. Paolella

Cathy D. Paolella, nee Haayer, age 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 26, 2020 after a courageous, eight-year battle with stage IV ovarian cancer. Her resilience and zest for life were an inspiration to all who knew her. Dedicated employee of Nicor Gas for over seventeen years. Beloved wife of the late Michael Paolella (2013). Loving mother of Gennaro and Gia Paolella. Devoted daughter of the late Casey and Barbara Haayer (nee Schepper). Dear sister of Beatrice Balog and Matthew Haayer. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, March 6, 2020 from 4-9 p.m. with a Service to Celebrate Cathy's life at 7:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel, 15525 S. 73rd Ave. (155th/Wheeler Dr. & Harlem) Orland Park, IL. Prayer Service Saturday, March 7, 2020, 10:00 a.m. from Colonial Chapel with procession to follow to Queen of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 1400 S. Wolf Rd., Hillside, IL for a Committal Service and Inurnment with her late husband Michael. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2020
