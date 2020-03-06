|
|
Catherine Burns Stembridge, nee Logan, age 70, passed away March 4, 2020 at her home in Evanston, Illinois. Her beloved husband of 47 years, George Stembridge III, was by her side. Devoted mother of Catherine "Katie" Wisby (Jake) and George "Skip" Stembridge IV (Nina), and doting "C" to grandchildren Beau and Mary Grace Stembridge.
Loving and protective older sister to Andrew (Margaret Susan) Logan, and Charles (Jamie) Logan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Joan Logan, and her brother, Robert Logan, Jr. (Martha). She leaves behind sister-in-law Victoria (James) Woodward and brother-in-law, Charles "Chip" Stembridge, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews, friends and business associates.
Cathy earned her Bachelor of Journalism degree at the University of Missouri, where she joined Alpha Phi sorority.
Cathy worked for Alpha Phi International in a number of roles, including serving on the Foundation's executive team in their Evanston headquarters. Cathy then started a thirty-plus year career at Northwestern University. She served in various roles in the Office of Alumni Relations and Development which included Executive Director of Alumni Relations. Her tireless work ethic and kind and compassionate spirit helped strengthen Northwestern's alumni network. She became friends with hundreds of loyal alumni across the country and joined them as an NU alumna after earning her Master of Science degree in Communication.
Cathy was a fan of cats both at work and at home. She rooted for the Northwestern Wildcats in the classroom and on the field, and she opened her home to rescue otherwise-unadoptable felines. She and George enjoyed boating, traveling and gardening together. Beyond her devotion to her family, Cathy was a loyal and generous friend.
Cathy was a lifelong Evanston resident, except when she and George were newlyweds and he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Virginia Beach.
Funeral Mass: Sat., March 21, 2020, 10:30 a.m., St. Athanasius Church, 1615 Lincoln, Evanston. In lieu of flowers, at Cathy's request memorials may be made to the WSS Foundation (wssfoundation.org).
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020