Cathy R. May
Cathy R. May, 58; Beloved daughter of the late Margaret (nee Alterio) and the late Robert May; Cherished sister of Robert (Frank Rodriguez) May-Rodriguez, Jerry (Cheryl) May, David (Kym) May and the late William May; Loving aunt of Makayla, Emily, Rachel, Mallory, Marissa, Stephanie, Amanda, Rebecca, Bobby, Anthony, Billy, Angelina, Gia and Nick. In addition to being a loving aunt, she was a teacher and friend to her 10 nieces and 4 nephews, who brought her so much joy.

A dedicated professor of political science at DePaul University in Chicago, she was widely known as one of the most enthusiastic, thoughtful, and caring educators on campus. She was beloved by so many of her students and went above and beyond to set them up for future success.

Cathy loved to travel and always looked forward her to next adventure. She was a big foodie, and loved to throw dinner parties that would inevitably erupt into dance parties featuring always, a solo performance of a Barbara Streisand song. Cathy's vibrancy has left a lasting impact on the incredible community of friends, family, students, and colleagues that she built over her lifetime.

Visitation will be Saturday Sept. 26th from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:30 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Private inurnment will take place at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery at a later date. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
SEP
26
Funeral service
04:30 PM
Cumberland Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
September 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
