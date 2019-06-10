Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Cayerl M. Fusco, nee Muth, 82, beloved wife of Charles Fusco; devoted mother of Kathryn (Jim) Iozzo, Michael (Desiree) Fusco and Suzann (Roy) Faion; proud grandmother of 8; great grandmother of 4; loving sister of Nancy (the late Harold) Gustafson and Michael Muth; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 10:15 AM from Chapel Hill Gardens South Funeral Home, 11333 S. Central Ave., Oak Lawn, IL to St. Terrence Church. Mass 11:00 AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) will be appreciated. Info. 708-636-1200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 10, 2019
