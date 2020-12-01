Cecele Schwartz nee Sommerfield of Glencoe, IL November 28, 2020. Wife of the late Glenn A. Loving Mother of Jay (Anna) and Sally (Reid). Grandmother of Lillian (Kasey) Kozak. Sister of Adrienne Doppelt (the late Lawrence) and the late Arlene Sommerfield. Aunt of Laurie & Barry Schwartz, Roy, Joel & Carl Doppelt and Susan Knapp and Mother In Law of Reid Brody & Christopher Kozak. In Lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 and Project Onward Bridgeport Art Center 1200 W 35th St. 4th Flr Chicago, IL 60609. Funeral arrangements: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.