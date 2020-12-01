1/
Cecele Schwartz
Cecele Schwartz nee Sommerfield of Glencoe, IL November 28, 2020. Wife of the late Glenn A. Loving Mother of Jay (Anna) and Sally (Reid). Grandmother of Lillian (Kasey) Kozak. Sister of Adrienne Doppelt (the late Lawrence) and the late Arlene Sommerfield. Aunt of Laurie & Barry Schwartz, Roy, Joel & Carl Doppelt and Susan Knapp and Mother In Law of Reid Brody & Christopher Kozak. In Lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131 and Project Onward Bridgeport Art Center 1200 W 35th St. 4th Flr Chicago, IL 60609. Funeral arrangements: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
