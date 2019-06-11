|
|
Cecelia "Ceil" Draft Kriser, née Berman, 97, of Highland Park and Palm Beach. Beloved wife of the late Morris Draft and the late Leonard Kriser; devoted mother of Howard (Caroline) Draft and Sheila Draft; former mother-in-law of Elvy Draft; cherished grandmother of Andrew (Cristina) Draft, Anna Draft, and Margaret Draft; proud great-grandmother of Charlotte and William Draft; treasured daughter of the late Harry and Anna Berman; loving sister of the late Sam, Mack, and Ike Berman, Helen Broder, Bess Mandel, and Florence Paul; dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Funeral service Thursday, June 13, 2019, 12 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette IL. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a contribution to the following organizations in memory of Ceil's life: The Anti-Defamation League, https://www.adl.org/ways-to-give/give-to-adl-in-honor-or-in-memory/send-a-tribute-card-by-email, or the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, https://donatenow.juf.org/. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 11 to June 12, 2019