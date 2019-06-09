|
Cecelia Goldstein (nee Stepen), age 90, adored daughter of the late Ida and the late Albert Stepen; beloved wife of Edward Goldstein, happily married for nearly 71 years; loving father of Dr. Wayne (Linda) Goldstein, Barbara (David) Menn, Gayle (Michael) Ludwig and Neal (Nancy) Goldstein; cherished Bubbie of Marcie (Derek) Faust, Jeffrey (Ali) Goldstein, Scott (Jamie) Goldstein, Lee (Jennifer) Menn, Jodi (Kevin) Cole, Aric (Jamie) Menn, Ian (Abby) Ludwig, Leah (Adam) Levy, Jamie Ludwig, Jessica (fiancé Alex), Lindsay, Emily and Joey Goldstein, and 13 great-grandchilren. Dear sister of Dorothy (the late Seymour) Goldman, Rivian (the late Charles) Minkoff, Joseph (Muriel) Stepen, the late Harvey (the late Barbara) Stepen, and the late Irving Stepen; much loved sister-in-law of Sam (the late Leona) Goldstein and Harold (the late Rochelle) Goldstein; dear cousin of Cecile (Phillip) Berger; treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at North Shore Place. Cecelia was a dear friend to many. Chapel service Tuesday, June 11, 12:15 PM, at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Songs by Heart or City of Hope. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 9 to June 10, 2019