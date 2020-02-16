|
Devoted daughter of the late; Matthew & Matilda Zender. Loving sister of the late; Dorothy, Albert, Rita & Rosemary. Visitation Thursday, February 20th from 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020