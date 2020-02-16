Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:30 AM
Saint Alexander Church

Cecelia J. Zender

Cecelia J. Zender Obituary
Devoted daughter of the late; Matthew & Matilda Zender. Loving sister of the late; Dorothy, Albert, Rita & Rosemary. Visitation Thursday, February 20th from 10:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 16, 2020
