Cecelia T. Koman nee Kracik, 91 years old. Beloved wife of the late Henry W. Koman. Loving mother of Douglas (Janice) Koman, Mark (Anne) Koman, Gary (Cynthia) Koman, & Matthew (Barbara) Koman. Cherished grandmother of Douglas Jr. (Jackie), Christopher (Jodi), Robert (Ashley), Patrick (Jennifer), Alison (Michael), James (James), John (Molly), Catherine (fiancé Christopher), Adam & Ian. Proud great grandmother of many. Dear sister of Stephen Kracik. Preceded in death by 3 sisters & 3 brothers. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Most Holy Redeemer Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.