Cecelia T. Koman
Cecelia T. Koman nee Kracik, 91 years old. Beloved wife of the late Henry W. Koman. Loving mother of Douglas (Janice) Koman, Mark (Anne) Koman, Gary (Cynthia) Koman, & Matthew (Barbara) Koman. Cherished grandmother of Douglas Jr. (Jackie), Christopher (Jodi), Robert (Ashley), Patrick (Jennifer), Alison (Michael), James (James), John (Molly), Catherine (fiancé Christopher), Adam & Ian. Proud great grandmother of many. Dear sister of Stephen Kracik. Preceded in death by 3 sisters & 3 brothers. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 9:30 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to Most Holy Redeemer Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in accordance with all current state and federal recommendations. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUN
26
Funeral
09:30 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Most Holy Redeemer Church
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
