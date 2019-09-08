Home

Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Church
10134 S. Longwood Dr.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Cecil C. Smith Obituary
Cecil C. Smith 88, Sept. 5th. Beloved husband of Suzanne (nee Johnsen). Dear father of Lizebeth "Lisa" Smith (Larry Schmitt), Corbett (Susan) and Craig (Julie O'Brien) Smith. Loving grandfather of Alexandra, Margaret and Marc Schmitt, Abigail, Elyse, Charlotte, Daniel, MaryCathryn and Maggie Smith. Great-grandfather of Mariellen Riordan. Brother of the late Helen, Elizabeth, Anita and Joan. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired Circulation Manager for the Chicago Tribune, lifelong Beverly Resident. Cecil was known for his great personality, humor and puns. A Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 13th. at St. Barnabas Church 10134 S. Longwood Dr. Chicago from 10 a.m. until time of Memorial Mass 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Imagine. Innovate. Inspire. Campaign at St. Barnabas Church. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan / O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home. For info (773) 233-0551 or sign guestbook at wwwdonnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
