Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alexander Church
Cecilia Isabel Moran Obituary
(nee Tansey). Beloved wife of Dennis D. Moran. Loving mother of Elizabeth (Michael) Moran Di Stefano, William Moran, Robert (Rosanne) Moran, and Barbara (Paul) Moran Goodrich. Proud grandmother of David (Sonia), Isabella, Kevin, Amanda, Lauren, Jacob, and Danielle. Dear sister of the late Judy (late Chuck) O'Connor, late Patty (Bob) Wright, and Kathe (Bryant) Riggs. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Graduate of Longwood Academy – Class of 1958. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Thursday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Alexander Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Gary Goodgear Emergency Assistance Foundation, 4444 W. 147th Street, Midlothian, IL 60445 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
