Cecilia Kauffman
Cecilia Kauffman nee Stoffey, age 89 at rest May 30th, formerly of Sun City West, AZ and Chicago; beloved wife and best friend of over 66 years of the late LeRoy; loving Mom of Leann Kauffman of Schaumburg and Susanne (Kevin) Morris of Pulteney, NY; cherished grandmother of Samantha (Jon) Inendino, Hannah Niederman, Shaun (Wyndie) Morris, Jessica (Michael) Douglas and Leandra (Micah) Moore; great grandmother of six; dearest sister of Mary Soltis, Geri Falat, Paul (Sue) Stoffey, Maureen Dilcher, late Frank, late John Richard and the late Clotilda Stoffey; sister-in-law of Bernie (Cathy); also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation and funeral service Thursday, June 4th, 12 noon to 2 pm at the CURLEY FUNERAL HOME (KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS) 6116 W 111th St, Chicago Ridge with interment to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. Ceil was an employee of Central Steel & Wire for over 45 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital preferred and appreciated. 708-422-2700 or curleyfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
JUN
4
Funeral service
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
