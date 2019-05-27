|
Cecilia M. Greene, nee Gniedziejko, age 78, passed away May 25, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Greene. Loving mother of Sandy (Bryan) Johnston, Cindy (Greg) Ulbricht, Jean (Rob) Satmary and William G. Greene. Cherished Grandmother of Bryan Jr., Danny and Jimmy. Proud Great-Grandmother "Granny" of Lucas, Alex and Allison. Sister of the late Richard (Carol) Gniedziejko, the late Donald Gniedziejko and the late Geraldine Ustaszewski. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Cecilia was a resident of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin at the time of passing. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue (2 miles West of 79th & Harlem), Justice, IL. Prayer service at 12:30 p.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. (708) 496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from May 27 to May 28, 2019